Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Quarterly Performance is 9.19%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG). It is currently valued at $45.24. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $45.25, after setting-off with the price of $44.48. Company’s stock value dipped to $43.9801 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $44.32.

Recently in News on July 8, 2021, Introducing LiveWire ONE™, the first product from the all-electric LiveWire™ brand. Today, Harley-Davidson, Inc. (“Harley-Davidson”) (NYSE: HOG) presents the evolution of LiveWire (LiveWire.com) as a standalone brand and the introduction of LiveWire ONE – the electric motorcycle built for the urban experience, with the power and range to take you beyond. You can read further details here

Harley-Davidson Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $52.06 on 05/18/21, with the lowest value was $31.20 for the same time period, recorded on 02/02/21.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) full year performance was 73.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Harley-Davidson Inc. shares are logging -13.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 100.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.56 and $52.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1501457 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) recorded performance in the market was 20.76%, having the revenues showcasing 9.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.84B, as it employees total of 4600 workers.

The Analysts eye on Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Harley-Davidson Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 43.19, with a change in the price was noted +9.25. In a similar fashion, Harley-Davidson Inc. posted a movement of +25.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,042,185 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HOG is recording 3.98 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.77.

Technical rundown of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG)

Raw Stochastic average of Harley-Davidson Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.51%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.55%.

Considering, the past performance of Harley-Davidson Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.93%, alongside a boost of 73.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.19% during last recorded quarter.