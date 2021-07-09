Gear up for the change! MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) has hit the volume of 1146310

Let’s start up with the current stock price of MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI), which is $10.53 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.8443 after opening rate of $9.81 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.34 before closing at $9.82.

Recently in News on June 28, 2021, MoneyGram Strengthens Balance Sheet, Reduces Debt by $100 Million Ahead of Planned Refinancing. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) (“MoneyGram” or the “Company”) is announcing that it has prepaid $100 million of principal balance under its Second Lien Credit Agreement, dated as of June 26, 2019, with Bank of America, N.A., as administrative agent, the financial institutions party thereto as lenders and the other agents party thereto. MoneyGram also paid a required $4 million prepayment call premium plus accrued interest to the lenders for a total payment of $107 million. The Company used all of the $97.6 million in proceeds that it raised from its recently completed “at-the-market” equity offering program plus cash on hand. You can read further details here

MoneyGram International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.85 on 06/04/21, with the lowest value was $5.24 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) full year performance was 234.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MoneyGram International Inc. shares are logging -11.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 303.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.61 and $11.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1146310 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) recorded performance in the market was 79.69%, having the revenues showcasing 47.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 866.52M, as it employees total of 2269 workers.

Analysts verdict on MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MoneyGram International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.17, with a change in the price was noted +1.16. In a similar fashion, MoneyGram International Inc. posted a movement of +12.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,607,864 in trading volumes.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of MoneyGram International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.87%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of MoneyGram International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 79.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 56.37%, alongside a boost of 234.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 47.67% during last recorded quarter.