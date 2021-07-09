BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) is on the roll with an average volume of 666.50K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM), which is $6.30 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.56 after opening rate of $6.56 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.05 before closing at $7.00.

Recently in News on June 21, 2021, BIT Mining Successfully Delivers Mining Machines to Kazakhstan. BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) (“BIT Mining” or “the Company”), a leading cryptocurrency mining enterprise, announced today that it had successfully delivered its first batch of mining machines to Kazakhstan. This first batch consisting of 320 mining machines with a theoretical maximum total hash rate capacity of 18.2 PH/s is expected to be deployed and in operation by June 27, 2021. A second and third batch, totaling 2,600 mining machines with a theoretical maximum total hash rate capacity of 102.3 PH/s, are expected to be delivered to Kazakhstan before July 1, 2021. In execution of its overseas deployment strategy, the Company expects to ship its remaining mining machines to overseas data centers over the coming quarters. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

BIT Mining Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.00 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $6.05 for the same time period, recorded on 07/08/21.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) full year performance was 47.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BIT Mining Limited shares are logging -82.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 151.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.51 and $35.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 598247 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) recorded performance in the market was -30.00%, having the revenues showcasing -67.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 363.01M, as it employees total of 138 workers.

Market experts do have their say about BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BIT Mining Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.38, with a change in the price was noted -13.70. In a similar fashion, BIT Mining Limited posted a movement of -68.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 784,534 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTCM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)

Raw Stochastic average of BIT Mining Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.33%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of BIT Mining Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -45.92%, alongside a boost of 47.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by -12.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -67.58% during last recorded quarter.