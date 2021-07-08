ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Quarterly Performance is 49.42%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) was valued at $40.91. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $40.40 while reaching the peak value of $41.79 and lowest value recorded on the day was $39.90. The stock current value is $38.78.

Recently in News on July 6, 2021, ZIM and Seaspan Announce New Long-Term Chartering Agreement for Ten 7,000 TEU LNG-Fueled Vessels. Transaction Strengthens ZIM’s Operating Fleet, Facilitating Long-Term Growth Strategy and Maintaining Operational Agility. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares are logging -22.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 241.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.34 and $49.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1173935 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) recorded performance in the market was 255.74%, having the revenues showcasing 49.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.80B, as it employees total of 3794 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 33.56, with a change in the price was noted +18.17. In a similar fashion, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. posted a movement of +90.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,323,402 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZIM is recording 2.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.42.

Technical breakdown of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

Raw Stochastic average of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.18%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 255.74%. The shares increased approximately by -6.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 49.42% during last recorded quarter.