Tuya Inc. (TUYA) is on the roll with an average volume of 879.18K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tuya Inc. (TUYA), which is $20.37 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $23.4585 after opening rate of $23.06 while the lowest price it went was recorded $20.29 before closing at $22.88.

Recently in News on June 28, 2021, Tuya Smart Showcases New IoT Device Connectivity Capabilities at 2021 Mobile World Congress (MWC). Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA) a leading global IoT cloud platform, today opened its exhibit at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) held in Barcelona, Spain to run from June 28 until July 1, 2021. This year’s exhibit demonstrates Tuya Smart’s cellular and Bluetooth communication capabilities, showcasing the Company’s wide range of new connectivity solutions to developers at the industry’s largest and most influential exhibition. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tuya Inc. shares are logging -26.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.70 and $27.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1077233 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tuya Inc. (TUYA) recorded performance in the market was -18.52%, having the revenues showcasing -3.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.27B, as it employees total of 2258 workers.

The Analysts eye on Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Tuya Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

Raw Stochastic average of Tuya Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.62%.

Considering, the past performance of Tuya Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.52%. The shares increased approximately by -13.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by -12.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.00% during last recorded quarter.