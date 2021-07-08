Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) was down -2.50%

At the end of the latest market close, Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) was valued at $8.39. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.40 while reaching the peak value of $8.41 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.10. The stock current value is $8.18.

Recently in News on June 22, 2021, Prospect Capital Funds $55 Million First Lien Senior Secured Floating Rate Term Loan to Enseo. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”) announced today that Prospect has funded a $55 million first lien senior secured floating rate term loan to support the acquisition of Enseo Holdings, Inc. (“Enseo”) by an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC (“H.I.G.”). You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Prospect Capital Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.25 on 06/09/21, with the lowest value was $5.37 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) full year performance was 70.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Prospect Capital Corporation shares are logging -11.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.67 and $9.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3145862 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) recorded performance in the market was 51.20%, having the revenues showcasing 2.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.17B.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Prospect Capital Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.08, with a change in the price was noted +1.12. In a similar fashion, Prospect Capital Corporation posted a movement of +15.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,628,509 in trading volumes.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Prospect Capital Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.11%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Prospect Capital Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 51.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 46.33%, alongside a boost of 70.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -3.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.76% during last recorded quarter.