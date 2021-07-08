Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) was up 9.24%

For the readers interested in the stock health of KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE). It is currently valued at $32.28. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $33.6399, after setting-off with the price of $29.4229. Company’s stock value dipped to $28.58 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $29.55.

Recently in News on June 24, 2021, KnowBe4 General Counsel Alicia Dietzen Recognized Among Association of Corporate Counsel Top 10 30-Somethings. Dietzen awarded for an early, successful career and for her work in the local Tampa Bay community. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KnowBe4 Inc. shares are logging -11.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 92.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.77 and $36.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 907711 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) recorded performance in the market was 33.72%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.78B, as it employees total of 1014 workers.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the KnowBe4 Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KNBE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of KnowBe4 Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.76%.

If we look into the earlier routines of KnowBe4 Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.72%. The shares increased approximately by -2.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by 74.49% in the period of the last 30 days.