Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.81

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) is priced at $9.13 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.01 and reached a high price of $10.19, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.07. The stock touched a low price of $9.00.

Recently in News on July 8, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc., of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – REKR; NVMM. Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. (“Rekor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REKR; NVMM) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, Northern Division, and docketed under 21-cv-01604, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Rekor securities between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials. You can read further details here

Rekor Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.38 on 04/28/21, with the lowest value was $7.39 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) full year performance was 146.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rekor Systems Inc. shares are logging -64.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 195.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.09 and $25.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 939940 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) recorded performance in the market was 13.14%, having the revenues showcasing -56.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 382.46M, as it employees total of 108 workers.

The Analysts eye on Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rekor Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.76, with a change in the price was noted -9.59. In a similar fashion, Rekor Systems Inc. posted a movement of -51.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,085,846 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for REKR is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

Raw Stochastic average of Rekor Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.52%.

Considering, the past performance of Rekor Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.05%, alongside a boost of 146.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.63% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -56.65% during last recorded quarter.