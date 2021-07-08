Recent Change of -7.99% in the Kansas City Southern (KSU) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Kansas City Southern (KSU), which is $262.45 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $286.24 after opening rate of $282.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $281.81 before closing at $285.25.

Recently in News on July 8, 2021, Kansas City Southern Sets Special Meeting Date for Vote on Combination with CN. CN (TSX: CNR, NYSE: CNI) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) today announced that KCS has scheduled a virtual Special Meeting of Stockholders (“Special Meeting”) to vote on the proposed combination with CN on August 19, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. All stockholders of record of KCS common stock and KCS 4% non-cumulative preferred stock as of the close of business on July 1, 2021 will be entitled to vote their shares at the Special Meeting. You can read further details here

Kansas City Southern had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $315.39 on 05/13/21, with the lowest value was $197.03 for the same time period, recorded on 03/04/21.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) full year performance was 96.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kansas City Southern shares are logging -16.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 84.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $142.03 and $315.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1594987 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kansas City Southern (KSU) recorded performance in the market was 39.74%, having the revenues showcasing 8.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.96B, as it employees total of 6522 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Kansas City Southern (KSU)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Kansas City Southern a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 267.57, with a change in the price was noted +53.26. In a similar fashion, Kansas City Southern posted a movement of +25.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,292,334 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KSU is recording 0.89 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.89.

Technical breakdown of Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Raw Stochastic average of Kansas City Southern in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.70%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.92%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Kansas City Southern, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 39.79%, alongside a boost of 96.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.05% during last recorded quarter.