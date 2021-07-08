PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.84M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB). It is currently valued at $10.20. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.3115, after setting-off with the price of $11.26. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.20 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.30.

Recently in News on July 1, 2021, PDS Biotechnology Joins Russell Microcap® Index. PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology, was added to the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective on June 28, according to the FTSE Russell website. You can read further details here

PDS Biotechnology Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.48 on 06/04/21, with the lowest value was $2.13 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) full year performance was 397.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares are logging -24.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 493.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.72 and $13.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1195998 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) recorded performance in the market was 376.64%, having the revenues showcasing 80.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 292.33M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Market experts do have their say about PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the PDS Biotechnology Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.91, with a change in the price was noted +4.59. In a similar fashion, PDS Biotechnology Corporation posted a movement of +81.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,854,742 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PDSB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)

Raw Stochastic average of PDS Biotechnology Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.52%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of PDS Biotechnology Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 376.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 325.00%, alongside a boost of 397.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 80.21% during last recorded quarter.