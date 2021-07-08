Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 2.32%: What to Expect?

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB) is priced at $18.73 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.74 and reached a high price of $18.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $18.36. The stock touched a low price of $18.435.

Recently in News on June 15, 2021, Just Eat Takeaway.com completes acquisition of Grubhub. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (AMS: TKWY, LSE: JET, NASDAQ: GRUB), hereafter the “Company” or “Just Eat Takeaway.com”, and Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) (“Grubhub”) are pleased to announce the completion of the Company’s acquisition of 100% of the shares of Grubhub in an all-share combination (the “Transaction”). You can read further details here

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB) full year performance was -12.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. shares are logging -27.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.88 and $26.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3499966 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB) recorded performance in the market was -17.92%, having the revenues showcasing -7.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.82B, as it employees total of 9000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB)

Considering, the past performance of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.84%, alongside a downfall of -12.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -1.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.00% during last recorded quarter.