Here is why Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) recent weekly performance of -18.09% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) was valued at $2.65. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.66 while reaching the peak value of $2.6936 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.38. The stock current value is $2.40.

Recently in News on July 6, 2021, Protagenic Therapeutics to Host Webinar with Dr. Maurizio Fava for its Lead Molecule PT00114 on Tuesday, July 13th at 10:00 AM ET. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTIX) a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies to treat stress-related neurologic disorders, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar focused on PT00114 for the regulation of stress in patients with Depression, PTSD, Anxiety and Addiction on Tuesday, July 13 at 10:00AM ET. You can read further details here

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.00 on 03/02/21, with the lowest value was $1.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) full year performance was -80.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -65.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 128.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.05 and $7.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1020969 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) recorded performance in the market was 128.57%, having the revenues showcasing -57.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.11M.

Analysts verdict on Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.94%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 128.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.00%, alongside a downfall of -80.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -57.52% during last recorded quarter.