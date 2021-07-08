Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) market price of $3.72 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) was valued at $3.75. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.72 while reaching the peak value of $3.78 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.71. The stock current value is $3.72.

Recently in News on June 21, 2021, Genworth Announces Redemption of Outstanding 2021 Senior Notes. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) announced today that Genworth Holdings, Inc. (“Genworth Holdings”), its direct wholly-owned subsidiary, has issued a notice of redemption for all of its outstanding 7.625% Senior Notes (the “Notes”) due 2021. The redemption date of the Notes will be July 21, 2021, and the redemption price of the Notes will be 100% of the principal amount plus a make-whole premium and accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Genworth Financial Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.56 on 04/30/21, with the lowest value was $2.56 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) full year performance was 66.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genworth Financial Inc. shares are logging -21.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.95 and $4.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3203983 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) recorded performance in the market was -1.59%, having the revenues showcasing 10.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.93B, as it employees total of 3000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genworth Financial Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.78, with a change in the price was noted -0.40. In a similar fashion, Genworth Financial Inc. posted a movement of -9.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,096,323 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNW is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Genworth Financial Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.33%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Genworth Financial Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.27%, alongside a boost of 66.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.06% during last recorded quarter.