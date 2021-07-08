Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) market price of $19.23 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) was valued at $18.07. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $18.63 while reaching the peak value of $20.2706 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.50. The stock current value is $19.23.

Recently in News on July 2, 2021, Genetron Health Enters into Platform Partnership with World Economic Forum. Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, announced a new partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF), under its Health and Healthcare Platform. You can read further details here

Genetron Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.54 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $13.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) full year performance was 39.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genetron Holdings Limited shares are logging -39.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 112.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.03 and $31.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 643587 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) recorded performance in the market was 37.36%, having the revenues showcasing -17.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.87B, as it employees total of 799 workers.

Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genetron Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.47, with a change in the price was noted -10.84. In a similar fashion, Genetron Holdings Limited posted a movement of -36.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 332,477 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GTH is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Genetron Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.77%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Genetron Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.26%, alongside a boost of 39.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.43% during last recorded quarter.