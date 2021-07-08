Gear up for the change! West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) has hit the volume of 942668

At the end of the latest market close, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) was valued at $69.61. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $71.60 while reaching the peak value of $74.72 and lowest value recorded on the day was $71.60. The stock current value is $74.51.

Recently in News on July 7, 2021, West Fraser Announces C$1.0 Billion Substantial Issuer Bid. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (“West Fraser” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE: WFG) announced today that its board of directors (the “Board”) has approved the commencement of a substantial issuer bid (the “Offer”) pursuant to which the Company will offer to purchase from shareholders for cancellation up to C$1.0 billion of its outstanding Common shares (the “Shares”). The Offer will proceed by way of a “modified Dutch auction” procedure with a tender price range from C$85.00 to C$98.00 per Share, representing a 3% discount to a 12% premium over the Company’s volume-weighted average price on the Toronto Stock Exchange over the last 10 trading days. You can read further details here

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $91.53 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $58.99 for the same time period, recorded on 01/15/21.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) full year performance was 125.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. shares are logging -18.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 104.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $36.46 and $91.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 942668 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) recorded performance in the market was 15.95%, having the revenues showcasing -6.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.89B, as it employees total of 11000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 73.36, with a change in the price was noted +2.76. In a similar fashion, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +3.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 333,024 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG)

Raw Stochastic average of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.39%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.55%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.52%, alongside a boost of 125.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.01% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.22% during last recorded quarter.