Gear up for the change! Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) has hit the volume of 852676

For the readers interested in the stock health of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX). It is currently valued at $5.11. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.7696, after setting-off with the price of $5.74. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.11 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.74.

Recently in News on June 21, 2021, TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Steps into Healthcare Management Industry. TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the “Company”), a China-based insurance broker, announced today that the Company plans to explore and expand into healthcare management industry. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd shares are logging -95.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and -10.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.71 and $103.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 852676 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) recorded performance in the market was -79.96%, having the revenues showcasing -94.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 59.40M, as it employees total of 64 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 34.66, with a change in the price was noted -22.03. In a similar fashion, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd posted a movement of -81.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,842,253 in trading volumes.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.79%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -79.96%. The shares increased approximately by -19.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by -31.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -94.33% during last recorded quarter.