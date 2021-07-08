Gear up for the change! Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) has hit the volume of 1044723

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN), which is $6.65 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.15 after opening rate of $7.0136 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.64 before closing at $7.94.

Recently in News on July 7, 2021, Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Pricing of Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NasdaqCM: LOAN), or Manhattan Bridge Capital, a real estate finance company specializing in originating, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real estate, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering. The Company is offering 1,875,000 common shares, par value $0.001 per share, at a price to the public of $7.20 per share. In connection with the offering, the Company has also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 281,250 common shares offered in the public offering, at the same public offering price per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. You can read further details here

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.05 on 07/01/21, with the lowest value was $4.89 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) full year performance was 33.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. shares are logging -17.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.90 and $8.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1044723 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) recorded performance in the market was 27.64%, having the revenues showcasing -0.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 64.04M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.27, with a change in the price was noted +1.32. In a similar fashion, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. posted a movement of +24.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 42,563 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LOAN is recording 0.79 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.79.

Technical breakdown of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN)

Raw Stochastic average of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.23%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.63%, alongside a boost of 33.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.45% during last recorded quarter.