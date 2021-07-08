EHang Holdings Limited (EH) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 2.63M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of EHang Holdings Limited (EH), which is $34.31 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $39.66 after opening rate of $39.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $37.35 before closing at $38.28.

Recently in News on June 15, 2021, EHang Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020. EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 15, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.ehang.com/ and on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. You can read further details here

EHang Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $129.80 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $19.75 for the same time period, recorded on 05/17/21.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) full year performance was 219.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, EHang Holdings Limited shares are logging -73.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 352.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.59 and $129.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1336052 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the EHang Holdings Limited (EH) recorded performance in the market was 81.34%, having the revenues showcasing 2.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.11B, as it employees total of 227 workers.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the EHang Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 36.62, with a change in the price was noted -74.69. In a similar fashion, EHang Holdings Limited posted a movement of -68.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,774,378 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EH is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of EHang Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.93%.

If we look into the earlier routines of EHang Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 81.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 80.23%, alongside a boost of 219.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.19% during last recorded quarter.