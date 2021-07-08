Boiling and ready to burst as The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) last month performance was 11.04%

At the end of the latest market close, The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) was valued at $48.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $47.505 while reaching the peak value of $48.44 and lowest value recorded on the day was $47.3401. The stock current value is $47.00.

Recently in News on June 10, 2021, Fly Leasing Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Carlyle Aviation. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) (“FLY”) announced today that it has received shareholder approval to be acquired by an affiliate of Carlyle Aviation Partners (“Carlyle Aviation”), the commercial aviation investment and servicing arm within Carlyle’s $59 billion Global Credit platform. Approximately 99.9% of the votes cast at the special general meeting of FLY’s shareholders voted in favor of the transaction. You can read further details here

The Carlyle Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $48.44 on 07/07/21, with the lowest value was $30.41 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) full year performance was 78.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Carlyle Group Inc. shares are logging -2.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 100.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.48 and $48.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1199990 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) recorded performance in the market was 53.59%, having the revenues showcasing 27.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.03B, as it employees total of 1825 workers.

Specialists analysis on The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the The Carlyle Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 40.74, with a change in the price was noted +9.63. In a similar fashion, The Carlyle Group Inc. posted a movement of +25.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,431,525 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CG is recording 2.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.09.

Trends and Technical analysis: The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

Raw Stochastic average of The Carlyle Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.42%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 53.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 53.59%, alongside a boost of 78.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.08% during last recorded quarter.