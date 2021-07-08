Analysts Mean recommendation for Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is priced at $48.83 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $48.20 and reached a high price of $49.055, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $48.17. The stock touched a low price of $48.02.

Recently in News on June 30, 2021, New Carrier Smart Air Purifier with HEPA Filter Allows Homeowners to Monitor Indoor Air Quality from Anywhere. Carrier has launched its new Wi-Fi-enabled smart air purifier, a simple, cost-effective way to improve the quality of indoor air in almost any room of a home or apartment – and the newest offering in Carrier’s Healthy Homes Program. The Carrier smart air purifier continuously samples incoming air, measures levels of pollution and indicates air quality with an easy-to-read LED screen. Additionally, the Carrier Home app1 allows homeowners to create a healthier home from anywhere. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. You can read further details here

Carrier Global Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $49.10 on 06/29/21, with the lowest value was $34.21 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) full year performance was 103.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Carrier Global Corporation shares are logging -0.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.26 and $49.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4055164 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) recorded performance in the market was 29.45%, having the revenues showcasing 14.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 42.63B, as it employees total of 56000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Carrier Global Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.86, with a change in the price was noted +11.63. In a similar fashion, Carrier Global Corporation posted a movement of +31.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,790,296 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CARR is recording 1.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.48.

Technical rundown of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)

Raw Stochastic average of Carrier Global Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.35%.

Considering, the past performance of Carrier Global Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.70%, alongside a boost of 103.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.38% during last recorded quarter.