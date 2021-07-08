Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 3.39M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO), which is $2.55 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.67 after opening rate of $2.36 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.36 before closing at $2.39.

Recently in News on June 28, 2021, Ambow Education Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.68 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $1.68 for the same time period, recorded on 04/16/21.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) full year performance was 21.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares are logging -60.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.63 and $6.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 822091 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) recorded performance in the market was 17.28%, having the revenues showcasing 15.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 56.24M, as it employees total of 1809 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ambow Education Holding Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.36, with a change in the price was noted -0.47. In a similar fashion, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. posted a movement of -15.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,405,201 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMBO is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Technical rundown of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO)

Raw Stochastic average of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.83%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.92%.

Considering, the past performance of Ambow Education Holding Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.28%, alongside a boost of 21.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.16% during last recorded quarter.