Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.21M in the recent 3 months

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) is priced at $4.70 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.13 and reached a high price of $5.2501, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.04. The stock touched a low price of $5.04.

Recently in News on July 7, 2021, TUPY, Westport Fuel Systems and AVL to Collaborate in Demonstration of World’s Most Efficient Hydrogen-Fueled Internal Combustion Engine. TUPY (TUPY3/B3), a world-leading specialist of casting and machining of highly engineered structural components, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX/Nasdaq: WPRT), a global leader in alternative fuel, low emission transportation technologies, and AVL List GmbH, the world’s largest independent company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, today jointly announced a collaboration to develop a highly efficient hydrogen (H2) internal combustion engine (ICE) for heavy goods transportation. The direct collaboration aims at combining advanced material and casting technologies with the latest H2 ICE technology using high pressure direct injection (HPDI)™. You can read further details here

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.95 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $4.61 for the same time period, recorded on 07/07/21.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) full year performance was 260.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares are logging -63.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 279.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.24 and $12.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1479498 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) recorded performance in the market was -5.44%, having the revenues showcasing -29.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 850.74M, as it employees total of 1313 workers.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.98, with a change in the price was noted -6.76. In a similar fashion, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. posted a movement of -59.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,564,817 in trading volumes.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.78%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.82%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Westport Fuel Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.61%, alongside a boost of 260.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.11% during last recorded quarter.