Weidai Ltd. (WEI) market price of $1.53 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Weidai Ltd. (WEI) was valued at $1.50. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.40 while reaching the peak value of $1.72 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.28. The stock current value is $1.53.

Recently in News on April 9, 2021, Weidai Ltd. Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F. Weidai Ltd. (“Weidai” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WEI), a leading auto-backed financing solution provider in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 8, 2021 U.S. Eastern Time. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Weidai Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.7500 on 06/30/21, with the lowest value was $0.9000 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/21.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) full year performance was 13.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Weidai Ltd. shares are logging -72.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.73 and $5.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11166814 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Weidai Ltd. (WEI) recorded performance in the market was 15.04%, having the revenues showcasing 1.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 117.20M, as it employees total of 9919 workers.

Specialists analysis on Weidai Ltd. (WEI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Weidai Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3239, with a change in the price was noted -0.45. In a similar fashion, Weidai Ltd. posted a movement of -22.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,470,556 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WEI is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Weidai Ltd. (WEI)

Raw Stochastic average of Weidai Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.77%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.50%, alongside a boost of 13.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by 41.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by 37.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.32% during last recorded quarter.