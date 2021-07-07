Time to Buy Beat-Down Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW). It is currently valued at $7.23. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.76, after setting-off with the price of $7.70. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.94 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.99.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wunong Net Technology Company Limited shares are logging -95.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.05 and $160.68.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1063197 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) recorded performance in the market was -80.74%, having the revenues showcasing -30.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 180.75M, as it employees total of 55 workers.

The Analysts eye on Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Wunong Net Technology Company Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.62, with a change in the price was noted -7.69. In a similar fashion, Wunong Net Technology Company Limited posted a movement of -51.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,597,227 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Raw Stochastic average of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.59%.

Considering, the past performance of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -80.74%. The shares 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.68% during last recorded quarter.