Time to Buy Beat-Down Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) was valued at $3.87. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.01 while reaching the peak value of $4.02 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.81. The stock current value is $3.49.

Recently in News on June 30, 2021, Recon Announces FGS’ Strategic Cooperation with Gao Deng to Deepen ETC Service Market. Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) (“Recon” or the “Company”) today announced that its subsidiary Future Gas Station (Beijing) Technology Company Limited (“FGS”) and An Hui Gao Deng Wei Xing Technology Ltd (“Gao Deng”), signed a strategic cooperation agreement (“Agreement”). According to the Agreement, the parties establish strategic cooperation on refueling services, electronic fuel coupon sales, and development and issuance of electronic fuel cards. The cooperation will be based on the online refueling channel FGS developed for the China National Petroleum Corporation (“CNPC”) and Gao Geng’s client base and the electronic toll collection (“ETC”) payment scenario, with the purpose to provide a more convenient refueling experience for vehicle owners and maintain more long-term loyal users of CNPC gas stations. You can read further details here

Recon Technology Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.50 on 06/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.43 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) full year performance was 245.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Recon Technology Ltd. shares are logging -80.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 365.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $17.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3060696 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) recorded performance in the market was 163.27%, having the revenues showcasing -30.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 101.51M, as it employees total of 134 workers.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Recon Technology Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.46, with a change in the price was noted +0.88. In a similar fashion, Recon Technology Ltd. posted a movement of +33.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,496,648 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RCON is recording 0.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Recon Technology Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.14%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Recon Technology Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 163.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 159.73%, alongside a boost of 245.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.64% in the 7-day charts and went up by -68.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.89% during last recorded quarter.