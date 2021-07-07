Recent Change of 1.98% in the dMY Technology Group Inc. IV (DMYQ) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

dMY Technology Group Inc. IV (DMYQ) is priced at $10.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.9099 and reached a high price of $9.9099, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.81. The stock touched a low price of $9.80.

Recently in News on June 1, 2021, dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE: DMYQ) (the “Company”) today announced that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the “Q1 2021 Form 10-Q”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s stock on the NYSE. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, dMY Technology Group Inc. IV shares are logging -4.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.57 and $10.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6084760 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the dMY Technology Group Inc. IV (DMYQ) recorded performance in the market was -0.95%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 423.73M.

Specialists analysis on dMY Technology Group Inc. IV (DMYQ)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DMYQ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: dMY Technology Group Inc. IV (DMYQ)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.02%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.95%. The shares increased approximately by -0.24% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.95% in the period of the last 30 days.