Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) is on the roll with an average volume of 9.05M in the recent 3 months

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) is priced at $13.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.66 and reached a high price of $13.69, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $13.70. The stock touched a low price of $13.38.

Recently in News on July 1, 2021, Lumen Technologies sets second quarter 2021 earnings call date. Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) will release its second quarter 2021 results on Aug. 4, 2021. The company will broadcast a live conference call on its Investor Relations website at http://ir.lumen.com at 5 p.m. ET. You can read further details here

Lumen Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.60 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $9.67 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) full year performance was 34.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lumen Technologies Inc. shares are logging -19.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.51 and $16.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7225606 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) recorded performance in the market was 37.44%, having the revenues showcasing 0.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.85B, as it employees total of 38000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lumen Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.55, with a change in the price was noted +0.92. In a similar fashion, Lumen Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +7.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,414,053 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LUMN is recording 2.78 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.44.

Technical rundown of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)

Raw Stochastic average of Lumen Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.80%.

Considering, the past performance of Lumen Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.86%, alongside a boost of 34.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.30% during last recorded quarter.