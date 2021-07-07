JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) Profit Margins posted -5.20% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) was valued at $12.10. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.25 while reaching the peak value of $13.98 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.205. The stock current value is $13.36.

Recently in News on June 24, 2021, JAKKS Pacific Announces Partnership With the Heart Supply to Bring Skateboards to the Sporting Goods Aisle, While Giving Skateboards to Kids in Need. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), leading toy and consumer products manufacturer today announced the launch of skateboarding’s ‘do-gooder brand’ The Heart Supply’s groundbreaking signature collection of high-quality skateboards by industry maverick Johnny Schillereff (founder of Element Skateboards). The Heart Supply’s new innovative line of complete skateboards is tested and approved by their two Olympians and world class team-riders. You can read further details here

JAKKS Pacific Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.98 on 07/06/21, with the lowest value was $4.72 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) full year performance was 59.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JAKKS Pacific Inc. shares are logging -3.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 281.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.50 and $13.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 710723 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) recorded performance in the market was 168.27%, having the revenues showcasing 83.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 79.76M, as it employees total of 626 workers.

Market experts do have their say about JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the JAKKS Pacific Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.94, with a change in the price was noted +4.86. In a similar fashion, JAKKS Pacific Inc. posted a movement of +57.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 202,800 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK)

Raw Stochastic average of JAKKS Pacific Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.05%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of JAKKS Pacific Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 168.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 171.54%, alongside a boost of 59.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 83.77% during last recorded quarter.