Here is why MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 6.41%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ), which is $4.60 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.70 after opening rate of $4.55 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.55 before closing at $4.70.

Recently in News on July 6, 2021, MingZhu Logistics Enters into Non-binding MOU to Acquire CheYi Network. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (“MingZhu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YGMZ), an elite provider of logistics and transportation services to businesses, today announced it has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) to acquire controlling equity interest of Zhejiang CheYi Network Technology Co., Ltd. (“CheYi Network”), an integrated online car-hailing and driver management services company. The acquisition offers MingZhu’s customers additional platform enhancements, and directly fits with MingZhu’s acquisition strategy, which includes adding financially accretive, best-of-breed companies and products. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited shares are logging -92.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.66 and $58.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1408861 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) recorded performance in the market was -53.74%, having the revenues showcasing -8.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 78.44M, as it employees total of 210 workers.

The Analysts eye on MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.60, with a change in the price was noted -6.36. In a similar fashion, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited posted a movement of -57.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 859,912 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ)

Raw Stochastic average of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.34%.

Considering, the past performance of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -53.74%. The shares increased approximately by 4.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.56% during last recorded quarter.