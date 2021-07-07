Gear up for the change! Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) has hit the volume of 2070573

At the end of the latest market close, Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) was valued at $82.97. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $87.50 while reaching the peak value of $87.82 and lowest value recorded on the day was $82.58. The stock current value is $80.73.

Recently in News on July 4, 2021, Celebrity Flora Fulfills Long-Awaited Bucket-List Moments for Wanderlust Travelers as Celebrity Cruises Returns to the Galapagos Islands. Celebrity’s new-luxury mega yacht offers thoughtfully curated experiences to one of the most biodiverse regions in the world. You can read further details here

Royal Caribbean Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $99.24 on 02/25/21, with the lowest value was $64.26 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) full year performance was 65.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Royal Caribbean Group shares are logging -18.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $45.71 and $99.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2070573 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) recorded performance in the market was 11.09%, having the revenues showcasing -8.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.09B, as it employees total of 85000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Royal Caribbean Group a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 86.86, with a change in the price was noted +12.55. In a similar fashion, Royal Caribbean Group posted a movement of +18.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,684,602 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RCL is recording 2.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.26.

Technical breakdown of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Raw Stochastic average of Royal Caribbean Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.40%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Royal Caribbean Group, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.32%, alongside a boost of 65.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.58% during last recorded quarter.