Boiling and ready to burst as The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) last month performance was -10.57%

For the readers interested in the stock health of The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY). It is currently valued at $9.05. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.10, after setting-off with the price of $10.08. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.9259 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.94.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Beachbody Company Inc. shares are logging -50.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and -2.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.24 and $18.20.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2616667 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) recorded performance in the market was -13.56%, having the revenues showcasing -9.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Analysts verdict on The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Beachbody Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.62, with a change in the price was noted -2.62. In a similar fashion, The Beachbody Company Inc. posted a movement of -22.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,359,943 in trading volumes.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of The Beachbody Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.97%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of The Beachbody Company Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.56%. The shares -28.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by -10.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.77% during last recorded quarter.