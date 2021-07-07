Boiling and ready to burst as Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) last month performance was -0.42%

At the end of the latest market close, Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) was valued at $18.88. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $19.20 while reaching the peak value of $19.20 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.71. The stock current value is $18.08.

Recently in News on July 7, 2021, Ellington Financial Inc. Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering. Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) (“Ellington Financial” or the “Company”) announced today that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $18.22 per share. The Company has granted the underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on July 9, 2021. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, UBS Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., JMP Securities LLC and Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc., A Stifel Company are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG, LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as co-managers for the offering. You can read further details here

Ellington Financial Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.60 on 06/25/21, with the lowest value was $14.44 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) full year performance was 63.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ellington Financial Inc. shares are logging -7.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.77 and $19.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2459977 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) recorded performance in the market was 27.22%, having the revenues showcasing 9.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 830.91M, as it employees total of 150 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Ellington Financial Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.72, with a change in the price was noted +2.40. In a similar fashion, Ellington Financial Inc. posted a movement of +15.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 621,179 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EFC is recording 3.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.33.

Technical rundown of Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC)

Raw Stochastic average of Ellington Financial Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.26%.

Considering, the past performance of Ellington Financial Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.32%, alongside a boost of 63.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.64% during last recorded quarter.