Auddia Inc. (AUUD) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 76.11%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Auddia Inc. (AUUD), which is $6.87 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.40 after opening rate of $7.323 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.24 before closing at $7.42.

Recently in News on July 6, 2021, Auddia Inc. Announces RadioAlabama as the Third Broadcast Radio Group Added to the Auddia App. Expansion Increases Auddia’s Reach to a Radio Listening Audience of Approximately 500,000 Potential Subscribers. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Auddia Inc. shares are logging -26.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 210.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.21 and $9.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10296831 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Auddia Inc. (AUUD) recorded performance in the market was 105.69%, having the revenues showcasing 123.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 76.88M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Auddia Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AUUD is recording 0.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Auddia Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.00%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Auddia Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 105.69%. The shares increased approximately by 16.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 179.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 123.05% during last recorded quarter.