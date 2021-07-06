Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) market price of $3.17 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) was valued at $3.24. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.25 while reaching the peak value of $3.27 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.14. The stock current value is $3.17.

Recently in News on June 22, 2021, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend of $0.06 Per Share. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: WMC) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share for the second quarter of 2021. Today’s dividend is payable on July 26, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of July 02, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of June 30, 2021. You can read further details here

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.19 on 06/11/21, with the lowest value was $2.85 for the same time period, recorded on 01/20/21.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) full year performance was 26.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares are logging -24.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.88 and $4.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 505724 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) recorded performance in the market was -2.76%, having the revenues showcasing 0.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 197.02M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Analysts verdict on Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.29, with a change in the price was noted +0.14. In a similar fashion, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation posted a movement of +4.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 951,487 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WMC is recording 11.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 11.18.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.81%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.76%, alongside a boost of 26.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by 0.00% during last recorded quarter.