Time to Buy Beat-Down Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) was valued at $12.90. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.89 while reaching the peak value of $16.95 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.40. The stock current value is $15.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17624464 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) recorded performance in the market was 53.02%, having the revenues showcasing 34.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 580.43M.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Astra Space Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.14, with a change in the price was noted -4.53. In a similar fashion, Astra Space Inc. posted a movement of -22.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,762,701 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASTR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Astra Space Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.28%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Astra Space Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 53.02%. The shares 41.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 53.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.99% during last recorded quarter.