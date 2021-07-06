TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) is on the roll with an average volume of 643.44K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT), which is $8.45 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.4399 after opening rate of $9.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.07 before closing at $5.93.

Recently in News on July 1, 2021, TAT Technologies Reports a New MRO Partnership with Honeywell.. TAT Technologies Ltd. is pleased to announce that TAT Piedmont, a fully owned subsidiary, signed an additional new strategic MRO and lease agreement with Honeywell for the maintenance repair and overhaul of Honywell’s 131 Series of Auxiliary Power Units. You can read further details here

TAT Technologies Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.44 on 07/02/21, with the lowest value was $4.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) full year performance was 127.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TAT Technologies Ltd. shares are logging 1.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 148.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.40 and $8.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 34354388 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) recorded performance in the market was 86.53%, having the revenues showcasing 65.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.56M, as it employees total of 422 workers.

Market experts do have their say about TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TAT Technologies Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.54, with a change in the price was noted +2.26. In a similar fashion, TAT Technologies Ltd. posted a movement of +36.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 419,679 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TATT is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Technical breakdown of TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT)

Raw Stochastic average of TAT Technologies Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.33%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of TAT Technologies Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 86.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 86.53%, alongside a boost of 127.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 45.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 45.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 65.69% during last recorded quarter.