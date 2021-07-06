SentinelOne Inc. (S) is on the roll with an average volume of 10.51M in the recent 3 months

SentinelOne Inc. (S) is priced at $44.59 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $42.11 and reached a high price of $45.20, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $40.04. The stock touched a low price of $41.33.

Recently in News on June 30, 2021, SentinelOne Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. SentinelOne, Inc. (“SentinelOne”), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 35,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $35.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30, 2021 under the ticker symbol “S.” The offering is expected to close on July 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4637064 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SentinelOne Inc. (S) recorded performance in the market was 4.92%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.15B, as it employees total of 850 workers.

Specialists analysis on SentinelOne Inc. (S)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SentinelOne Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: SentinelOne Inc. (S)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.92%.