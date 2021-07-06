Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close VEON Ltd. (VEON) was up 0.99%

At the end of the latest market close, VEON Ltd. (VEON) was valued at $2.03. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.01 while reaching the peak value of $2.07 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.93. The stock current value is $2.05.

Recently in News on July 1, 2021, VEON announces the exercise of its put option to sell its stake in Djezzy. VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces that it has today exercised its put option to sell the entirety of its 45.57% stake in its Algerian subsidiary, Omnium Telecom Algérie SpA to the Algerian National Investment Fund, Fonds National d’Investissement (FNI). Omnium owns Algerian mobile network operator, Djezzy. You can read further details here

VEON Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.07 on 07/02/21, with the lowest value was $1.52 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) full year performance was 14.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VEON Ltd. shares are logging 0.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.20 and $2.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 44638320 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VEON Ltd. (VEON) recorded performance in the market was 35.76%, having the revenues showcasing 17.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.19B, as it employees total of 43639 workers.

The Analysts eye on VEON Ltd. (VEON)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the VEON Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.77, with a change in the price was noted +0.25. In a similar fashion, VEON Ltd. posted a movement of +13.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,606,794 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VEON is recording 32.51 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 28.74.

Technical rundown of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

Raw Stochastic average of VEON Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.32%.

Considering, the past performance of VEON Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.76%, alongside a boost of 14.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.14% during last recorded quarter.