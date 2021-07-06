Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Orbsat Corp. (OSAT) was up 57.67%

At the end of the latest market close, Orbsat Corp. (OSAT) was valued at $5.44. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.31 while reaching the peak value of $5.55 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.01. The stock current value is $8.58.

Recently in News on June 28, 2021, Orbsat Corp Announces Closing of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option. Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ:OSAT)(NASDAQ:OSATW) (“Orbsat” or “the Company”), a global provider of communication solutions for connectivity to the world through next-generation satellite technology, today announced the closing on June 28, 2021 of the sale of 432,000 additional shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 (the “Shares”) to Maxim Group LLC (the “Underwriter”) upon the Underwriter’s exercise in full of the balance of its over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) in connection with the Company’s previously disclosed public offering that closed on May 28, 2021 (the “Offering”). The Company received net proceeds of approximately $1,983,225 from the sale of the Shares after deducting underwriting discounts. You can read further details here

Orbsat Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Orbsat Corp. (OSAT) full year performance was -96.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Orbsat Corp. shares are logging -68.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 119.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.90 and $27.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 42440671 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Orbsat Corp. (OSAT) recorded performance in the market was -58.15%, having the revenues showcasing -71.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.31M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Orbsat Corp. (OSAT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Orbsat Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OSAT is recording 1.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.00.

Technical breakdown of Orbsat Corp. (OSAT)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.51%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Orbsat Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -80.21%, alongside a downfall of -96.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -71.14% during last recorded quarter.