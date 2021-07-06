RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is on the roll with an average volume of 5.79M in the recent 3 months

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is priced at $8.15 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.67 and reached a high price of $8.70, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.43. The stock touched a low price of $8.35.

Recently in News on July 6, 2021, FREQ, ACRX & RLX Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RLX Technology Inc. shares are logging -76.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.89 and $35.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2527809 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) recorded performance in the market was -71.43%, having the revenues showcasing -16.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.78B, as it employees total of 725 workers.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the RLX Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.48, with a change in the price was noted -14.34. In a similar fashion, RLX Technology Inc. posted a movement of -63.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,257,467 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RLX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of RLX Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.89%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.13%.

If we look into the earlier routines of RLX Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -71.43%. The shares increased approximately by -6.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.78% during last recorded quarter.