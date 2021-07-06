Recent Change of -11.54% in the Dingdong Limited (DDL) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

At the end of the latest market close, Dingdong Limited (DDL) was valued at $32.57. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $30.91 while reaching the peak value of $31.365 and lowest value recorded on the day was $27.20. The stock current value is $28.81.

Recently in News on June 29, 2021, Dingdong Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (“Dingdong” or the “Company”), a leading and fastest-growing on-demand e-commerce company in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,072,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each two representing three Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a price of US$23.5 per ADS, for a total offering size of US$95.7 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 802086 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dingdong Limited (DDL) recorded performance in the market was 22.49%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.68B, as it employees total of 3098 workers.

Dingdong Limited (DDL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dingdong Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Dingdong Limited (DDL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of Dingdong Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.49%.