Here is why Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 5.83%

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) is priced at $68.27 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $78.60 and reached a high price of $78.61, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $78.25. The stock touched a low price of $65.90.

Recently in News on June 7, 2021, Digital Turbine to Participate in the 2021 Bank of America Securities Global Technology Conference on June 9th, 2021. Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced today that CEO Bill Stone will be participating in a fireside chat at the 2021 Bank of America Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021. The fireside chat presentation is scheduled to begin at 7:00am PT/10:00am ET. A live webcast and replay will be available on the investor relations sections of Digital Turbine’s website (http://ir.digitalturbine.com/events). Additionally, Mr. Stone and CFO Barrett Garrison will host one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the conference. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Digital Turbine Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $102.56 on 03/02/21, with the lowest value was $47.78 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) full year performance was 428.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Digital Turbine Inc. shares are logging -33.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 480.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.76 and $102.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11266006 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) recorded performance in the market was 20.70%, having the revenues showcasing -16.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.30B, as it employees total of 280 workers.

Analysts verdict on Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Digital Turbine Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 74.73, with a change in the price was noted -23.76. In a similar fashion, Digital Turbine Inc. posted a movement of -25.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,546,748 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APPS is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Turbine Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.81%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Digital Turbine Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.70%, alongside a boost of 428.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.56% during last recorded quarter.