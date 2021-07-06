Gear up for the change! Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) has hit the volume of 1068846

For the readers interested in the stock health of Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ). It is currently valued at $1.20. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.3782, after setting-off with the price of $1.36. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.16 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.37.

Recently in News on June 28, 2021, Greenpro to Incubate World Championship Air Race. Greenpro Capital Corp. (Nasdaq:GRNQ) today announced that it has reached an agreement with Odenza Corp. (OTC Pink:ODZA) to advise and assist the latter in uplisting to a senior stock exchange by the first quarter of 2022. Odenza Corp. had filed its Current Report on Form 8-K on June 21, 2021 to announce that it had signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Aventure Air Race Limited, a company incorporated in Nevada, that operates the World Championship Air Race (“WCAR”). Greenpro plans to strategize with Odenza Corp. after its acquisition Aventure Air Race Limited, rename Odenza Corp to World Championship Air Race Limited, prepare it for uplisting onto a senior stock exchange, and help raise US$30 million to fund its capital expenditure, operation expenditure and its preparation for the upcoming 2021 You can read further details here

Greenpro Capital Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.1500 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $1.1150 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) full year performance was -27.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Greenpro Capital Corp. shares are logging -71.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $4.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1068846 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) recorded performance in the market was -41.46%, having the revenues showcasing -56.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 90.20M, as it employees total of 60 workers.

Analysts verdict on Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Greenpro Capital Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9865, with a change in the price was noted -1.42. In a similar fashion, Greenpro Capital Corp. posted a movement of -54.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,548,046 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GRNQ is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Greenpro Capital Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.54%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Greenpro Capital Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.46%, alongside a downfall of -27.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by -10.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -56.04% during last recorded quarter.