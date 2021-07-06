Gear up for the change! Eco Wave Power Global AB (WAVE) has hit the volume of 16052456

At the end of the latest market close, Eco Wave Power Global AB (WAVE) was valued at $10.85. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $23.76 while reaching the peak value of $30.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.50. The stock current value is $18.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16052456 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eco Wave Power Global AB (WAVE) recorded performance in the market was 73.18%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 82.66M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Analysts verdict on Eco Wave Power Global AB (WAVE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Eco Wave Power Global AB a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (WAVE): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Eco Wave Power Global AB, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 73.18%.