Gear up for the change! Eco Wave Power Global AB (WAVE) has hit the volume of 16052456 – Invest Chronicle
Home  »  Industry   »  Gear up for the change! Eco Wave Power Global AB (...

Gear up for the change! Eco Wave Power Global AB (WAVE) has hit the volume of 16052456

At the end of the latest market close, Eco Wave Power Global AB (WAVE) was valued at $10.85. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $23.76 while reaching the peak value of $30.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.50. The stock current value is $18.79.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy << 

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16052456 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eco Wave Power Global AB (WAVE) recorded performance in the market was 73.18%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 82.66M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Analysts verdict on Eco Wave Power Global AB (WAVE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Eco Wave Power Global AB a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (WAVE): Technical Analysis

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy << 

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Eco Wave Power Global AB, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 73.18%.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Share:

More Posts

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free
Facebook
Twitter
Google-plus
Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2021 © All rights Reserved.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam