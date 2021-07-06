Do Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) beta value of 0.81 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN), which is $2.97 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.37 after opening rate of $3.36 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.93 before closing at $3.33.

Recently in News on May 12, 2021, Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended March 31, 2021. Company Benefits From Higher Oil Prices. You can read further details here

Barnwell Industries Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.99 on 01/28/21, with the lowest value was $1.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) full year performance was 232.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Barnwell Industries Inc. shares are logging -57.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 350.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.66 and $6.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 939513 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) recorded performance in the market was 133.86%, having the revenues showcasing 11.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.59M, as it employees total of 42 workers.

Analysts verdict on Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Barnwell Industries Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.96, with a change in the price was noted -0.36. In a similar fashion, Barnwell Industries Inc. posted a movement of -10.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 832,018 in trading volumes.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Barnwell Industries Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.23%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Barnwell Industries Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 133.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 133.86%, alongside a boost of 232.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by -8.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.24% during last recorded quarter.