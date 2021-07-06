Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.77

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cuentas Inc. (CUEN). It is currently valued at $7.51. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.96, after setting-off with the price of $6.20. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.46 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.45.

Cuentas Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) full year performance was 7.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cuentas Inc. shares are logging -28.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 269.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.04 and $10.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7118168 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) recorded performance in the market was -3.73%, having the revenues showcasing 74.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 92.11M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cuentas Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.22, with a change in the price was noted +3.16. In a similar fashion, Cuentas Inc. posted a movement of +80.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,687,267 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CUEN is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cuentas Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.42%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cuentas Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.73%, alongside a boost of 7.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 150.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 152.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 74.80% during last recorded quarter.