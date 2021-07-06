Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is on the roll with an average volume of 44.21M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Bank of America Corporation (BAC). It is currently valued at $41.15. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $41.47, after setting-off with the price of $41.37. Company’s stock value dipped to $41.10 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $41.54.

Recently in News on June 29, 2021, Bank of America Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Tutanota LLC. Bank of America today announced that it recently learned of an unsolicited “mini-tender” offer made by Tutanota LLC (Tutanota) to Bank of America shareholders to purchase up to 1 million shares of Bank of America common stock at $47 per share. The offer price of $47 per share is conditioned on, among other things, the closing price per share of Bank of America’s common stock exceeding $47 per share on the last trading day before the offer expires. This means that unless this condition is waived by Tutanota, Bank of America shareholders who tender their shares in the offer will receive a below-market price. Tutanota can extend the offer for successive periods of 45 to 180 days, in which case payment would be delayed beyond the scheduled expiration date of Friday, July 16, 2021. You can read further details here

Bank of America Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $43.49 on 06/03/21, with the lowest value was $29.57 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) full year performance was 76.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bank of America Corporation shares are logging -5.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.39 and $43.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 28993974 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bank of America Corporation (BAC) recorded performance in the market was 35.76%, having the revenues showcasing 3.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 355.97B, as it employees total of 212000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Bank of America Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 39.41, with a change in the price was noted +8.20. In a similar fashion, Bank of America Corporation posted a movement of +24.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 49,050,258 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BAC is recording 1.89 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.94.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Bank of America Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.62%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Bank of America Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.76%, alongside a boost of 76.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.39% during last recorded quarter.