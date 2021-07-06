Analysts Mean recommendation for Citigroup Inc. (C) was 2.10: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Citigroup Inc. (C), which is $70.41 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $71.12 after opening rate of $71.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $70.11 before closing at $71.01.

Recently in News on June 28, 2021, Citi Announces 2021 Stress Capital Buffer Requirement. The Federal Reserve Board communicated that Citi’s 2021 Stress Capital Buffer (SCB) requirement will increase from the currently effective requirement of 2.5% to 3.0% for the four quarter window of 4Q 2021 – 3Q 2022. Incorporating this SCB, and a GSIB surcharge of 3.0%, results in a minimum regulatory requirement of 10.5% under the Standardized Approach, effective October 1, 2021. Citi’s minimum regulatory requirement under the Advanced Approaches (using the fixed 2.5% Capital Conservation Buffer) will remain unchanged at 10.0%. As of the first quarter of 2021, Citi’s Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio was 11.8% under both the Standardized and Advanced Approaches. You can read further details here

Citigroup Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $80.29 on 06/02/21, with the lowest value was $57.40 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

Citigroup Inc. (C) full year performance was 39.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Citigroup Inc. shares are logging -12.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $40.49 and $80.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13227347 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Citigroup Inc. (C) recorded performance in the market was 14.19%, having the revenues showcasing -3.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 146.78B, as it employees total of 211000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Citigroup Inc. (C)

During the last month, 17 analysts gave the Citigroup Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 72.43, with a change in the price was noted +7.29. In a similar fashion, Citigroup Inc. posted a movement of +11.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 19,739,221 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for C is recording 2.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.35.

Citigroup Inc. (C): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Citigroup Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.86%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Citigroup Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.19%, alongside a boost of 39.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.59% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.22% during last recorded quarter.