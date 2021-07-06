American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is on the roll with an average volume of 32.04M in the recent 3 months

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is priced at $21.48 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $21.615 and reached a high price of $21.65, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $21.51. The stock touched a low price of $21.11.

Recently in News on June 30, 2021, American Airlines Invests in the Future of Urban Air Mobility. Northampton, MA –News Direct– American Airlines. You can read further details here

American Airlines Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.09 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $14.71 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) full year performance was 71.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Airlines Group Inc. shares are logging -17.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 102.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.63 and $26.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 20867944 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) recorded performance in the market was 36.21%, having the revenues showcasing -11.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.80B, as it employees total of 102700 workers.

Analysts verdict on American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the American Airlines Group Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 9 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.23, with a change in the price was noted +4.04. In a similar fashion, American Airlines Group Inc. posted a movement of +23.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 37,547,543 in trading volumes.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.35%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of American Airlines Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.21%, alongside a boost of 71.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.35% during last recorded quarter.