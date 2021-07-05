Why is Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) up 449.21% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) was valued at $34.66. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $34.46 while reaching the peak value of $35.82 and lowest value recorded on the day was $33.6397. The stock current value is $34.82.

Recently in News on June 29, 2021, Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Announces $75 Million Private Placement with Koch Strategic Platforms. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) (“Aspen”) today announced that it had entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement to sell $75 million of common stock to an affiliate of Koch Strategic Platforms (“KSP”). As part of the agreement, Aspen has agreed to issue 3,462,124 shares of its common stock to KSP at a price of $21.663 per share. Subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions set forth in the securities purchase agreement, the private placement of shares is expected to close on June 30, 2021. You can read further details here

Aspen Aerogels Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.82 on 07/02/21, with the lowest value was $15.21 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) full year performance was 449.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aspen Aerogels Inc. shares are logging 0.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 502.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.78 and $34.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 539311 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) recorded performance in the market was 108.63%, having the revenues showcasing 72.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 982.62M, as it employees total of 290 workers.

Analysts verdict on Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Aspen Aerogels Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.26, with a change in the price was noted +9.54. In a similar fashion, Aspen Aerogels Inc. posted a movement of +37.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 277,103 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASPN is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Aspen Aerogels Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.91%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Aspen Aerogels Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 108.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 108.63%, alongside a boost of 449.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 41.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 66.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 72.89% during last recorded quarter.